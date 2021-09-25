Horizen (ZEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $47.90 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $66.02 or 0.00154998 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $763.23 million and approximately $47.90 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.94 or 0.00258104 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00124588 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,559,944 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

