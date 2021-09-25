Howdoo (UDOO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.73 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Howdoo has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Howdoo has a market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $207,803.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00056995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00128933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00043159 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 462,663,100 coins. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

