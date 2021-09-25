Humaniq Trading Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $40,120.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

