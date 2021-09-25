Huobi BTC Hits Market Cap of $1.71 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.71 billion and $8.57 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $42,738.48 or 1.00187885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00070799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00106087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00142563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,636.75 or 0.99949403 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.08 or 0.06735092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.14 or 0.00764535 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

