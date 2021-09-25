Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0682

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Hush has a market cap of $711,108.71 and approximately $39.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0682 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hush has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.30 or 0.00256490 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00125509 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00157703 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.