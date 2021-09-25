Hydra Hits One Day Trading Volume of $978,491.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Hydra has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $70.69 million and $978,491.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.32 or 0.00043008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00068962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00106312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00139984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,510.65 or 0.99798445 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.56 or 0.06741303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.47 or 0.00759386 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,898,527 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

