Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $37.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -253.13. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

