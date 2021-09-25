Hyper Finance (HYFI) Reaches Market Cap of $106,303.09

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $106,303.09 and $4,905.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00106843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00140651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,608.16 or 0.99774595 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.72 or 0.06764462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.35 or 0.00761860 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

