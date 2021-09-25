Hyperion Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Hyperion has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a total market cap of $367,182.38 and $55,428.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00125925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00042732 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.