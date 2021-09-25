iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.55

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$69.55 and traded as high as C$70.42. iA Financial shares last traded at C$69.74, with a volume of 160,870 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of iA Financial in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$70.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.49.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 8.6499998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total value of C$70,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,679,730. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,494.81.

About iA Financial (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

