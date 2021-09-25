ICON Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. ICON has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $34.88 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00003589 BTC on exchanges.
About ICON
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 662,913,425 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling ICON
