IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $702.13 Million

Analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to report sales of $702.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $693.60 million and the highest is $711.80 million. IDEX reported sales of $581.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $216.68 on Friday. IDEX has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

