IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,318 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.90% of IDEX worth $149,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of IDEX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of IDEX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in IDEX by 60.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $216.68 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $166.51 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

