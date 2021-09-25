Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,345 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $49,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $215.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

