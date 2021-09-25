imbrex 24 Hour Volume Hits $450.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, imbrex has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. imbrex has a total market cap of $76,439.04 and approximately $450.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00056769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00127162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00043006 BTC.

imbrex Profile

REX is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

