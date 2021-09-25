Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.80 Million

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $49.80 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00070847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00106175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00141449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,638.58 or 0.99785931 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.78 or 0.06741821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.55 or 0.00764208 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the exchanges listed above.

