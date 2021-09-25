Indexed Finance (NDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $68,217.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00006683 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00068223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00101768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00133767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,038.12 or 0.99949962 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.50 or 0.06665617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.76 or 0.00757890 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

