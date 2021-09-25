InsaneCoin Price Hits $0.0047 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $120,417.81 and $7.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 49.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.93 or 0.00387304 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002309 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.79 or 0.01022523 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,764,787 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

