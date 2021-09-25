Insights Network Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $186.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00053796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00121649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043577 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,348,310 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

