Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,427 over the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Insperity during the second quarter worth $73,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 52.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $111.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average is $94.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

