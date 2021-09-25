inSure DeFi (SURE) One Day Volume Tops $134,658.00

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $72.20 million and approximately $134,658.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00053486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00121542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043495 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

