Insured Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,393.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $4,393.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00070447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00107122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00141824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,756.00 or 0.99985385 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.26 or 0.06796315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.65 or 0.00766214 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

