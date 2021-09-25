Insureum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $147,676.00 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Insureum has a market cap of $2.91 million and $147,676.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insureum has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00057121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00129614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.