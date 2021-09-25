Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “tender” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

TSE:IPL opened at C$19.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.21. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$11.23 and a 52-week high of C$21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of C$8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.