International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 117.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

IBM stock opened at $137.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

