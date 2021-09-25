International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to post sales of $5.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.74 billion and the highest is $6.00 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.94 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.45.

NYSE IP opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.92. International Paper has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

