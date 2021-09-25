Internet of People Market Cap Hits $512,804.42 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 594% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. Internet of People has a total market cap of $512,804.42 and $2.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.