Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 2.50% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 946.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $373,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $410,000.

Shares of KBWP stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $54.73 and a 12 month high of $81.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

