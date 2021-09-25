Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,712 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

