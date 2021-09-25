InvestDigital (IDT) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $205,334.12 and approximately $199,975.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00053427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00121719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043363 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

IDT is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 110,983,896 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

