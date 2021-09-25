iomart Group (LON:IOM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $271.45

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.45 ($3.55) and traded as low as GBX 217.50 ($2.84). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 217.50 ($2.84), with a volume of 186,149 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IOM shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62. The company has a market cap of £238.32 million and a PE ratio of 23.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 242.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 271.45.

iomart Group Company Profile (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

