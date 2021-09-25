IOST Price Hits $0.0583 on Top Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $235.86 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.02 or 0.00322730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00053351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00121256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011954 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

