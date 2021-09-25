IoTeX Hits 1-Day Volume of $220.72 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $620.35 million and $220.72 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0650 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00318268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00056286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00129808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011912 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

