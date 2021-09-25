Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPSEY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Ipsen stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

