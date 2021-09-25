IQ.cash Price Reaches $0.0094 on Exchanges (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $112,532.36 and $14,710.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00068505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00102788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00134374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,021.64 or 0.99484808 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,837.82 or 0.06718443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.29 or 0.00755898 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

