IRISnet Price Hits $0.13 (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. IRISnet has a market cap of $138.24 million and approximately $16.31 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00069880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00106881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00140265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,718.48 or 1.00021517 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.56 or 0.06765650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.60 or 0.00760012 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,039,487,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,077,771 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

