Jobchain Reaches Market Cap of $5.48 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Jobchain has a market cap of $5.48 million and $5,013.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00055930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00124904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043319 BTC.

About Jobchain

JOB is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,559,598,141 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

