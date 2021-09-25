Juggernaut (JGN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.33 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $22.10 million and $1.33 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00056709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00126560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

