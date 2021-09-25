JUST (JST) Trading 26.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $148.69 million and approximately $107.91 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0658 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00069655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00105700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00140121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,510.82 or 1.00114065 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.97 or 0.06749421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.85 or 0.00757973 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

