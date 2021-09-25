JustBet Price Tops $0.0008 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, JustBet has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $935,159.49 and $1,507.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00069880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00106881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00140265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,718.48 or 1.00021517 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.56 or 0.06765650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.60 or 0.00760012 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

