Kadena Reaches Market Capitalization of $253.10 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. Kadena has a total market cap of $253.10 million and $5.07 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003996 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00073630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00108464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00148230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,892.67 or 1.00326000 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,912.99 or 0.06813481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.81 or 0.00780773 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,151,078 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.