KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,354 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of KBR worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 607.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

KBR stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -148.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.60. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

