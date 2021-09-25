KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Holdings Lifted by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,133,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125,169 shares during the quarter. KE comprises about 5.9% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of KE worth $197,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in KE by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in KE by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 86,817 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at $1,352,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEKE traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,094,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,856,132. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.90.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HSBC downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

