Keep Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $38.82 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $217.33 million and approximately $38.82 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00056649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00126095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043163 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

