Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Cap Achieves $65.25 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $65.25 million and $6.54 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for approximately $326.27 or 0.00766784 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00056769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00127162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00043006 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.