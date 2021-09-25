Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stake Reduced by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,046 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned about 0.10% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,906,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,832,000 after acquiring an additional 239,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,003,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,031,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KW. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KW opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.