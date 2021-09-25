keyTango (TANGO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, keyTango has traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. keyTango has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $28,377.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. One keyTango coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00056665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00125877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00042771 BTC.

keyTango Profile

keyTango is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,467,662 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

keyTango Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase keyTango using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

