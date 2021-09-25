Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KIN. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Aegis restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $420.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.30. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $9.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.19% and a negative net margin of 529.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,574,271 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,035.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 785.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 626,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 11,801.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,751,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,735 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $4,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on saving and improving the lives of pets. The company was founded by Richard Chin and Denise M. Bevers on September 25, 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

