Klaytn Price Reaches $1.07 (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $88.55 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00069828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00106314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00140641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,635.57 or 0.99776449 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.04 or 0.06770342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.82 or 0.00764837 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,680,495,914 coins and its circulating supply is 2,507,693,240 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars.

