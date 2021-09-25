Kleros (PNK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.45 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $86.11 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007968 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.03 or 0.00601881 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 615,918,262 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

